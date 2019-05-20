Man accused of peeing on child’s memorial is fired by his own dad

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Atlantic) — After being accused of urinating on a park memorial dedicated to a young cancer victim , an Atlantic County man was fired by his own father.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Bruce Bellace said he laid off his son, 23-year-old Bryan Bellace, from the family plumbing and heating business as public backlash escalated quickly, after video of the incident in question was posted on social media.

Also in aftermath of the incident: An online fundraiser started by Mark Clopp to continue honoring his late son, who died at the age of 9.

Clopp said on Facebook he and Atlantic County Freeholder Amy Gatto have planned a “bubble brigade” at "The Christian Clopp memorial all-access playground" on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. The event aims to bring the community together and kickstart the playground fundraiser, to beautify and expand the facility for use by local families.

Underhill Park is on Old Egg Harbor Road in the Mays Landing section of the township.

Following the Sunday incident, Bryan Bellace, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, according to Township of Hamilton Police.

Both he and 23-year-old Daniel Flippen, of Hammonton, who police said recorded the video, were charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

