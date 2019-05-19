Man caught on video urinating on child’s memorial in South Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Atlantic) — A pair of men were tracked down and face charges, after video shared on social media showed one urinating on a park memorial marker, set in honor of a young cancer victim.

Mark Clopp lost his 9-year-old son, Christian, in 2012, to an inoperable brain tumor. The memorial site is in Underhill Park on Old Egg Harbor Road in the Mays Landing section of the township. Clopp initially posted the video on Facebook, adding it disgusted him to share but he wanted the men found. His post was later taken down by the social media network's administrators.

By Sunday evening, 23-year-old Bryan Bellace, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, according to Township of Hamilton Police.

Daniel Flippen, 23, of Hammonton, was the person who had taken the video, police said.

Both were charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

