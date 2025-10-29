If there’s one thing that could make a woman look more attractive, what would you think it is?

What would put a Jersey girl over the top?

No, it’s not high hair. That was a lifetime ago, guys. Nope, not pumping their own gas. Like you’re even going to find that rare woman anyway.

I’ll give you a hint. It’s something they might wear. And I’ll give you a trickier hint. It’s something most men agree makes a woman more attractive, but most women don’t feel that way about a man when he wears it.

A baseball cap is not a bad guess. It can make a woman look playful and energetic, but make a guy look too casual. But that’s not it.

It’s eyeglasses.

Seven in ten men think a woman wearing glasses looks more attractive. While a whopping 69% of guys feel this way, only 46% of women say the same about men.

I have to admit I’m with the majority. There’s something about a pretty woman putting on a pair of glasses that can take my breath away.

The study was done by EZContacts, which surveyed 1,000 singles to arrive at these statistics. What’s ironic is that, combining men and women, it turns out 58% of people in general find glasses add a lot to someone’s looks. This rejects the decades-old trope that the media created, where glasses made someone nerdy and unattractive.

How important are eyes, these little windows to our souls, as they’ve been called? So important that 58% of people say deep eye contact is more intimate than physical touch.

Damn. I think I need to get back to my ophthalmologist.