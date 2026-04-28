💸 East Brunswick parents now face up to $200 sports fees and $45 club fees as schools scramble to close a $5.6M budget gap

📉 Cuts already include staff reductions, putting more pressure on families to fund what used to be free

⚖️ It’s part of a growing trend across NJ districts struggling under a controversial school funding formula

East Brunswick parents hit with new school fees as budget crisis spills onto families

Parents in East Brunswick are about to feel a deeper sting from school budget cuts in a variety of ways.

Faced with a $5.6 million deficit, the district is now asking families to pay more for something that used to be considered part of the basic school experience: extracurricular activities.

Under the proposed plan, students who want to play sports could be charged up to $200 per season. Participation in after-school clubs could cost as much as $45.

And for many families already stretched thin by New Jersey's ongoing affordability crisis, this is not just frustrating — it’s becoming unsustainable.

Rising school fees in NJ becoming more common

New Jersey's broken school funding formula has reduced state aid by millions of dollars in dozens of districts.

As a result, those districts have been forced to cut spending and staff and transform sports teams, clubs, and activities that used to be included into pay-to-play programs.

These activities help kids stay engaged, build friendships, and develop skills outside the classroom.

East Brunswick officials say the fee hikes are necessary to help close a massive budget shortfall. But for parents, it may feel like yet another bill at a time when affordability in New Jersey is already at a breaking point.

From property taxes to groceries to utility bills, families are being squeezed from every direction — and now schools are adding to that pressure.

Budget cuts and staff reductions aren’t enough to close the gap

The district isn’t just leaning on parents.

Officials have already proposed staff cuts and spending reductions in an effort to plug the deficit. But district officials say those painful decisions haven’t been enough.

NJ school funding formula under fire as more districts turn to fees

East Brunswick isn’t alone.

Districts across New Jersey have been grappling with shrinking state aid and rising costs, forcing difficult choices that increasingly involve charging families for programs that were once free.

Critics point to Trenton — and specifically the state’s school funding formula — as the root of the problem.

They argue the system has created winners and losers, leaving some districts scrambling year after year to make ends meet.

The bottom line for families

What’s happening in East Brunswick and other districts are more warning signs New Jersey's school funding formula is broken.

Democrats and Republicans in the legislature and even Gov. Mikie Sherrill have admitted as much.

Yet, so far, nothing has been done to fix it.

Staffing and budget cuts will only cover part of the ongoing fiscal issues facing more and more districts.

The longer Trenton waits to reform school funding, the more local property taxes will rise, and the more districts will be forced to raise fees to cover extracurricular activities and sports that used to be free.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom