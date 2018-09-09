Make Craig Allen’s easy fudge

My " sweet tooth " flared up this afternoon (and that's a good thing)...so, I decided to make this easy fudge. You should make it, too.

This is another one of those "classic" recipes that I have found while surfing through LIFE magazines. It said " Can't Fail-5 Minute Fudge. "

O.K....so, it takes a little longer than 5 minutes, but you will see what they mean.

Here's what you need. (Craig Allen photo).

Let's go!

2/3 C (small can) of evaporated milk

1&2/3 C sugar

1/2 t salt

Start stirring... (Craig Allen photo).

Mix in a saucepan over low heat...

Bubble, bubble...no toil..no trouble. (Craig Allen photo).

...heat to boiling...and then cook for 5 minutes... stirring constantly .

Remove from heat and add :

Chips and marshmallows ready for stirring. (Craig Allen photo).

1&1/2 C diced (or "mini") marshmallows

1&1/2 Chocolate chips

1 t vanilla

I would suggest that you add the chips and marshmallows quickly...

Just keep stirring. (Craig Allen photo).

...as the sugary mix starts cooling right away, and you need the all that heat to melt the marshmallows and chips.

Stir 1-2 minutes, or until the marshmallows melt.

Then add:

It's getting...nutty. I chopped walnuts and almonds. (Craig Allen photo).

1/2 C chopped nuts (unless you have an allergy...or just don't like them).

Stir to mix thoroughly.

Into the pan... (Craig Allen photo).

Pour into buttered 9-inch square pan.

Ready to cover, and go into the refrigerator to cool. (Craig Allen photo).

Allow to cool...then slice into squares and ENJOY!