Make Craig Allen’s easy fudge
My "sweet tooth" flared up this afternoon (and that's a good thing)...so, I decided to make this easy fudge. You should make it, too.
This is another one of those "classic" recipes that I have found while surfing through LIFE magazines. It said "Can't Fail-5 Minute Fudge."
O.K....so, it takes a little longer than 5 minutes, but you will see what they mean.
Let's go!
2/3 C (small can) of evaporated milk
1&2/3 C sugar
1/2 t salt
Mix in a saucepan over low heat...
...heat to boiling...and then cook for 5 minutes...stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and add:
1&1/2 C diced (or "mini") marshmallows
1&1/2 Chocolate chips
1 t vanilla
I would suggest that you add the chips and marshmallows quickly...
...as the sugary mix starts cooling right away, and you need the all that heat to melt the marshmallows and chips.
Stir 1-2 minutes, or until the marshmallows melt.
Then add:
1/2 C chopped nuts (unless you have an allergy...or just don't like them).
Stir to mix thoroughly.
Pour into buttered 9-inch square pan.
Allow to cool...then slice into squares and ENJOY!