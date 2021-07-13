MAHWAH — A township man is charged with murder in a shooting at his home that claimed the life of a fellow gas station worker.

Police responded Monday night to the residence of Milan Ghimire, 23, and found the victim, Phu Tsewang, 56, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Ghimire was located in the Bronx and was apprehended by the New York Police Department, prosecutors said.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Ghimire remains held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

