Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

🍽 A Miami-inspired restaurant called Made in Miami has opened in Clifton, NJ

🍽 Despite the soft opening in December, a grand opening is planned for March

🍽 The restaurant features unique cocktails and a wide diversity of foods

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality.

Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.

The restaurant delivers everything from exclusive cocktails created by mixologist Carlos Ruiz to a diversity of foods, unique tapas, and exquisite entrees.

Featured cocktails include Miami Nights (Rum Haven, guava, fresh lime, and mint), Getting Figgy With It (Fig vodka, white cranberry, fresh lime, and flamed rosemary), and Mocha Mami (Tito’s vodka, coffee liquor, mocha rum cream, and cinnamon).

Entrees include Cotton Candy Coco Shrimp (crispy fried coconut breaded shrimp served over sour pineapple mango cotton candy and soursop), 21 Day Aged Ribeye (Aged rib eye, creamed spinach, and sweet potato mousse. You can add garlic shrimp or a lobster tail), Pina Mariscada (Lobster tail, shrimp, King Crab legs over seafood rice in a pineapple half).

Made in Miami, open Tuesday through Sunday, offers live entertainment and DJs to make it a fun, dining experience for everyone.

Reservations are recommended.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

