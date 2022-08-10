To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter.

Since the time she was five years old, wanted to be a doctor.

Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in Psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29.

Her mom wanted to celebrate 'big.'

She held a COVID party in the parking lot of a pub in Pennsauken, and when her daughter walked over to her, she noticed the surprise.

Busbee had purchased a huge billboard with a photo of her daughter in her graduation robes, and the words: "Look what good came out of Camden."

The new Dr. Kristine S. Smalls already has a job in Pennsylvania, but she tells 6ABC she hopes to one day come back to Camden and start a resource center.

Busbee says she rented the billboard for a month. It's along Route 130, just South of Airport Circle.

While it was certainly meant to honor her daughter's awesome accomplishment, Busbee hopes it will also inspire other kids in Camden to reach for their own dreams.

"The kids there don't really know what's outside of Camden," She told 6ABC, "Seeing somebody on a billboard becoming a doctor, it is possible.

