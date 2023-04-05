Look inside this NJ yacht you can own for a mere $765,000

Jeff doesn’t want a boat.

Jeff works in radio and drives an eight year old car and makes ends meet. If he won a Powerball or a Mega Millions, Jeff always said he wouldn’t buy flashy things.

I noticed today Mega Millions was closing in on a half a billion dollar jackpot. So I started thinking what some people would want with money being no object. A beach house in Sea Girt. A Lamborghini Aventador J.

A yacht.

Jeff doesn’t want a boat. But you might like one. Especially this one. It’s a yacht. And to save you lots of money it’s not brand new. For the low price of $765,000 you could own this 2012 Azimut 53 Motor Yacht.

It’s for sale right here in Jersey and it’s advertised on boattrader.com.

Take a look.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

This just screams weekends.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Can you picture yourself at the helm?

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

This would be a nice place for a cocktail.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Or this.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Or this.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Okay, fine, I’ll stop drinking and eat some caviar here. (Who am I kidding? Pizza.)

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Maybe some rest after a long day at sea.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Look at these insane accommodations.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Sure we can bring the kids too.

boattrader.com boattrader.com loading...

Jeff wants a boat.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.