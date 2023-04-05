Look inside this NJ yacht you can own for a mere $765,000
Jeff doesn’t want a boat.
Jeff works in radio and drives an eight year old car and makes ends meet. If he won a Powerball or a Mega Millions, Jeff always said he wouldn’t buy flashy things.
I noticed today Mega Millions was closing in on a half a billion dollar jackpot. So I started thinking what some people would want with money being no object. A beach house in Sea Girt. A Lamborghini Aventador J.
A yacht.
Jeff doesn’t want a boat. But you might like one. Especially this one. It’s a yacht. And to save you lots of money it’s not brand new. For the low price of $765,000 you could own this 2012 Azimut 53 Motor Yacht.
It’s for sale right here in Jersey and it’s advertised on boattrader.com.
Take a look.
This just screams weekends.
Can you picture yourself at the helm?
This would be a nice place for a cocktail.
Or this.
Or this.
Okay, fine, I’ll stop drinking and eat some caviar here. (Who am I kidding? Pizza.)
Maybe some rest after a long day at sea.
Look at these insane accommodations.
Sure we can bring the kids too.
Jeff wants a boat.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
