Look inside ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star’s home for sale
Melissa and Joe Gorga of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame, have put their Toms River house up for sale, and it can be yours for a cool $2.45 million. The good news is that, according to Zillow, that price reflects a cut of $450,000.
The seven bedroom, 5 bathroom house sits on Barnegat Bay, and, according to the listing: Enjoy the vibrant backyard & large in-ground pool on double lot at the end of a Cul-De-Sac plus 165 feet on the Bayfront. This home's chic interior captures the true spirit of casual elegance. You live only once-but if you live here once is enough.
According to Bravo TV, and quoted in Patch.com, the couple is selling the house because they are buying a summer house in the Hamptons. They also said that the Gorgas have spent summers down the shore ever since they’ve been married and are looking to “change it up.”
The property taxes on the place last year came to $20,481.
Take a look and decide if you want to make an offer:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.