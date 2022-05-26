Longport, NJ police swear in a 10-year-old as newest cop

As we have discussed for many years, police have one of the hardest jobs in our society and they are subjected to the highest scrutiny and unfair reporting from the corporate media.

That was one of the reasons I started #BlueFriday broadcasts.

The idea is to counter the very false narrative that cops are the "bad guys." The reality is that there are nearly a million cops in the nation interacting with the public somewhere around 30 million times a year arresting approximately 10 million people.

Given the few and far between incidents clearly, cops know what they are doing. We know that approximately SIXTY THOUSAND cops are assaulted every year while performing their jobs. Nearly 20% of the assaulted officers suffer injuries and many lose their lives.

Given this reality, it's important to report on the great things cops do every day for the rest of us. Whether it's saving a life, stopping a crime, or just lending a hand to help with a community event or tragedy, cops are the foundation for our society.

Sometimes, the deeds are as simple as granting a wish for a kid suffering from a deadly illness.

Our #BlueFriday honorees this week are the entire department in Longport, New Jersey.

The heroes in Longport are welcoming in a 10-year-old boy from Texas who was told three years ago he only had months to live. His battle is with brain and spine cancer. He's a brave young man who set out to get sworn in as an honorary officer in one hundred police departments. And he's already topped that number.

This week, he'll add Longport to the list.

His name is Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel and I know that I speak for all of us when I say we're proud of DJ and praying for him, his family, and all the cops who lined up to help him accomplish his mission.

