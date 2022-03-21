In the few weeks we have left before the warmer weather makes the Jersey Shore our go-to, we've got a long weekend coming up after we de-winterize the RV. We're hitting the road Wednesday and although won't be heading across the country, we're looking for an 8-to-12-hour trip.

Togo RV via Unsplash Togo RV via Unsplash loading...

One of the suggestions was Bloomington, Indiana. It's the home of Indiana University and according to recent travelers, a hot spot for some great restaurants.

176864144 wellesenterprises loading...

The only issue that I can see is the cold weather for the upcoming weekend. According to initial reports, it's going to dip below freezing. Not that I don't love the cold weather, but it becomes an issue that you have to watch with the RV. If the tank heaters aren't engaged, you run the risk of the lines freezing and that is a disaster.

Listeners offered a few other suggestions including the following:

Mitchell Kmetz via Unsplash Mitchell Kmetz via Unsplash loading...

Several callers talked about the campgrounds, access to water, friendly people, and a relatively quick trip south!

Jeff McLain via Unsplash Jeff McLain via Unsplash loading...

Also topped several listeners and app chat users list. Again, places to stay, park the RV, and eat. All things that are critical for a successful weekend trip. For us, it's too cold for the beach so we're avoiding beach destinations for this next trip.

Gene Gallin via Unsplash Gene Gallin via Unsplash loading...

It provides a drivable destination but again, it's still too cold to enjoy the beach weather.

Closer to home, now that I'm thinking about the summer, there's a place at Sandy Hook that we learned last week we can rent a cottage and park the RV. The Sandy Hook beach cottages are open for business. Check them out on Instagram: @sandyhookbeachcottages

Have a local business to plug? Hit me up on my free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app