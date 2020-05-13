It's obvious to New Jersey people and should be obvious to Governor Murphy that we the people want to find a way to have live graduations for our senior classes.

A letter was sent out Friday to the Department of Education discouraging public gatherings. It was later walked back New Jersey State Police Chief Patrick Col. Patrick Callahan after pushback which included a tweet from Senator Declan O'Scanlon. There's also a petition against "virtual" graduations and Linden Mayor Derek Armstead called my show with what he'd like to do for the graduates in his town.

"We have a very unique situation where we have an airport in Linden," Armstead said. "We had a car show there with 500 cars, there's more than adequate space for us to have a drive-by ceremony which is exactly what we were planning."

"To go along with that," the Mayor added, "we have a vacant shopping center that's adjacent to the airport, that would allow cars to queue up in a very safe fashion."

What a great idea!

"I think if we could pull this off it would be a very nice thing to do for our seniors to bring some cheer to everything else this year."

The mayor was disappointed with the letter and he's hoping they backtrack a little bit more so that the seniors of Linden can have live graduation this year.

