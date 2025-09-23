America may run on Dunkin’, but New Jerseyans run on our incredible pizza.

We pride ourselves on our superior slices. New Yorkers can thump their chests all they want about their pies, but we know the truth.

Not only do we have great pizza joints, but we also have the originality to come up with unique flavor combinations.

That’s why I’m so excited for the new pizzeria opening in the Garden State.

Union County is about to get a bit tastier.

Blaze Pizza in Linden

If you haven’t heard of Blaze Pizza, it’s a restaurant that lets you get creative and create your own signature pie.

Our "build your own" approach means guests can have a pizza that perfectly matches their tastes and dietary needs.

That sounds like so much fun to me. I’d absolutely go mad with power, adding hot peppers or other spicy ingredients.

Build your own pizza restaurant opening in NJ

At Blaze Pizza, our culture is built on bold flavor, fearless creativity, and fired-up passion — for our food and our people.

From our open kitchens to our open minds, we believe in fostering a workplace where individuality is celebrated, ideas are welcomed, and every team member has the opportunity to grow.

Blaze Pizza in Linden will open on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 820 West Edgar Road, Legacy Square, Suite 820-A in Linden, NJ.

There are nine total Blaze Pizza locations in New Jersey; you can find them here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

