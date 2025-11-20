🚨Man fatally stabbed outside Linden TGI Fridays

🚨Investigators post images of a person of interest

🚨Reward of up to $10,000 offered for tips

LINDEN — Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a man in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays on Nov. 9 and have posted a $10,000 reward for information.

Erik Kuns, 35, of Keyport, was found lying on the ground outside the restaurant along Routes 1&9 in Linden around 10 p.m. following a fight, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Kuns was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark.

Images from surveillance video were released of a man estimated to be 50 years old who goes by the name "D." The Black man is approximately 6 feet and 200 pounds with shoulder-length hair possibly in dreadlocks and a black/gray beard. He is wearing all black clothing and pink Air Jordan 14 (Ferrari) sneakers.

Daniel said that hair styles, beards, and moustaches are easily changed and the man's actual complexion could be different than what shows in the image.

Erik Kuns Erik Kuns (Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals and Cremation Services) loading...

$10,000 reward offered by Union County Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-654-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to an arrest or indictment can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

Kuns was a dockworker who enjoyed spending time with his two nieces, according to his obituary. He was laid to rest on Saturday.

