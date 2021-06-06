Linden man, 86, killed in pedestrian-SUV crash Saturday night

LINDEN — Police are investigating a crash that left an elderly pedestrian dead on Saturday night.

A 49-year-old Linden man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe around 8 p.m. when the vehicle hit an 86-year-old man, also of Linden, at West Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Hussa Street, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to Newark University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was in any marked crosswalk. Police expected to release his identity by Monday.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, which remained under investigation Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Linden Police at 908-474-8505.

