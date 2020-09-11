Let’s honor the fallen from 9/11 for #BlueFriday

This is the first anniversary of the attacks on 9/11 that has fallen on a Friday since I’ve been at the helm of the morning show.

As you know for the past five years that we’ve been spending mornings together, every Friday is #BlueFriday. We honor the brave men and women of NJ law enforcement and share stories of heroism, from the smallest things that often go unnoticed to the big things that could’ve gone very badly if not for the actions of these cops.

For today, as we honor the fallen heroes of 9/11, instead of sharing a specific story, I’ve dedicated the entire day and #BlueFriday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the rest of us. End Of Watch 9/11/2001.

Remember their faces and their stories. This is from the Officer Down Memorial Page:

The terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, caused more law enforcement line of duty of deaths than any other single incident in American history. One officer was killed when United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania as he and other passengers attempted to regain control of the plane from the hijackers. 71 officers were killed when the two World Trade Center buildings collapsed in New York City. Dozens more have passed away in the years following 2001 as the direct result of illnesses contracted while working in the hazardous conditions immediately following the attacks in New York. We pay tribute to the law enforcement officers, representing 10 different agencies, who died as a direct result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. - Officer Down Memorial

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.