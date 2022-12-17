Legendary NYC steakhouse to reopen its NJ restaurant in Atlantic City

Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted.

The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with a newly designed dining room and expanded bar, along with its legendary food and beverage menu.

"Old Homestead has been synonymous with the Borgata experience since we first opened our doors," said the resort’s Vice President of Hospitality, Anthony Caratozzolo. "This beautiful redesign brings a new vibe and energy to the guest experience from the moment of arrival to the conclusion of the meal. I think the restaurant team is as excited to welcome our guests back as they are to return.”

Located in the heart of the former meatpacking district, in what has become one of Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods for entertainment, culture, hospitality, and nightlife, the original Old Homestead has operated from the same place since opening its doors in 1868 – making it one of the longest continually serving restaurants in America.

When Borgata's Old Homestead reopens, its interior will be inspired by that first location. There will be artwork and photography adorning the walls of the multi-floor dining room, and traditional paneling will be complemented by hues of red, gold, and warm browns to provide an inviting ambiance, according to a press release.

"Old Homestead and Borgata are known for luxury, style, and distinction, and this remodel delivers on those qualities, along with providing a first-in-class steakhouse experience for our valued guests," Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry said in the release.

The restaurant's menu will feature seafood, sides, and steaks, like its domestically raised, hand-massaged Wagyu beef. Old Homestead Steak House's Gotham Ribeye 34 oz. signature steak lists for $77 a la carte.

Old Homestead’s popular libations include the Sherry Special, combining Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Cointreau with a dash of Chardonnay and finished with a champagne float; or the Blue Crush, made with Blueberry Brandy, Blueberry liqueur and club soda.

Old Homestead will be open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit theborgata.com.