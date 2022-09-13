Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location

The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus.

According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

It has a classic diner menu featuring breakfast served all day, every day; some of their breakfast offerings include steak and (organic) eggs, avocado toast (available with lobster), eggs Benedict (also available with lobster), waffles, pancakes, crepes and more. Since they have a liquor license, they also serve mimosas and bloody marys if you are so inclined (and beer and wine, etc.).

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

Steak and eggs

Their lunch and dinner menu features the stand-bys you would expect from a diner: burgers, chicken, several varieties of pastrami/corned beef sandwiches, lobster rolls, and more. For dinner, there are steaks and pasta, chicken, and fish.

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

That’s the one-pound pastrami sandwich (the regular sandwich is only ½ pound.

They’re also very proud of their milkshakes:

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

That’s a waffle ice cream sandwich milkshake

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

Oreo cookie cake milkshake

The Carnegie Diner& Café also bills itself as the first diner in America serving a full plant-based menu, with a full slate of appetizers, sandwiches, entrees, and salads.

For dessert, try the 24-layer chocolate cake.

Carnegie Diner via Facebook Carnegie Diner via Facebook loading...

The diner is open 7:30-11:00 M-Sat. and 7:30-10:00 on Sunday.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

NJ Diners that are open 24/7