HOWELL — The annual LEAD Fest begins an 11-day run in a Monmouth County township on Friday, open to but with a message for those looking to cause trouble.

Spring carnivals and fairs are a New Jersey tradition for community groups to offer a fun night out and to raise money. Monmouth County-based nonprofit Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence for years has held events around New Jersey in support of their mission to protect youth and communities from drug crimes, bullying, and violence. The group has trained over 6,000 instructors in 47 states at no cost.

LEAD CEO Nick DeMauro told New Jersey 101.5. the 10th Howell LEAD Fest will be held Friday through Saturday, May 11 at the former Xscape Theater on Route 9 northbound with food, games and all different types of activities for all ages.

"There are 15 rides, including the Beast, which is a tremendous, super, spectacular ride. We have a merry-go-round, and all kiddie rides and we have The Zipper, which is a New Jersey staple. We're really excited about it," DeMauro said.

Image from a previous L.E.A.D. Fest in Howell Image from a previous L.E.A.D. Fest in Howell (L.E.A.D. Fest) loading...

Unruly teens ruin events

Several spring carnivals, including a LEAD carnival in East Brunswick in 2023, have been marred by the appearance of large numbers of teens showing up in response to social media invitations.

Middlesex Borough has permanently canceled their Fireman's Festival after police said they were overwhelmed. Gloucester Township has postponed this year's Gloucester Day carnival while planning an alternative event. DeMauro says LEAD Fest is prepared and encourages families to attend.

"I don't know what their security plan was but we have strict security. We cater to the people who want to have fun. And if it means that someone who wants to cause problems wants to be there, they're not gonna be allowed in. It's that simple," DeMauro said. "It's a fun event. We're raising a lot of money for charity."

Security measures LEAD has in place in Howell: A parent or guardian must accompany any child under the age of 18 for their time at the carnival.

A clear bag policy is in effect at this event. No backpacks are allowed into the carnival.

No face coverings allowed (face coverings for religious reasons permitted)

The carnival is fenced in

Police and security are positioned at the front entrance

Entrants must go through a metal detector and pay a gate fee

Measures that work

DeMauro said that LEAD's plan has been followed by Reinhoffer, the company that supplies the rides, and the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, which DeMauro said uses his model now all over the country.

"We stop drug abuse, deter drug related crimes, stop bullying and violence, and promote the resources that local law enforcement agencies have. We do that on the street by providing digital threat assessment training, different types of on the street trainings, and we do it in the classroom," DeMauro said. "We partner with the Mendez Foundation, and the Too Good For Drugs and Too Good For Violence family of curriculum."

LEAD Fest carnivals are scheduled for Garden State Plaza in Paramus, Thursday, May 22 through Sunday, June 8, and Mercer County Park in West Windso,r Friday, June 27 through Sunday, July 6.

