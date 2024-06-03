Speeding car drives through NJ carpet store

☑️ A car went through a red light and crossed the parking lot

LAWRENCE — A driver ran a red light and stoped 50 feet inside a carpet store on Sunday morning, police said.

Jinyan Li, 36, of the Lawrenceville section, sped through the red light on Darah Lane at Business Route 1 around 8:40 a.m., Police Chief Chris Longo said.

Li went through the jughandle on the opposite side of the road, through the parking lot and into the front door of the Worldwide Floor Covering.

No one was injured, according to Longo.

How was the business affected?

Li was given summonses for driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to follow a marked turning course and disregard of a traffic signal.

The building suffered some damage but was safe for both Worldwide and Mrs. G's Appliances, which shares the building.

