Large parties not welcome in Gloucester Township, NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two large parties that charged a fee to attend, including one with a security guard, were broken up by police on Saturday night.

Police Chief Chief David J. Harkins said the parties with loud music and several hundred people who park their vehicles all over the neighborhoods strain the resources of his department. They are also violations of zoning laws.

"These out of control, 'for profit' parties are occurring in residential neighborhoods that are not designed to handle this type party events. Both residences were referred to the Gloucester Township Code Enforcement and Zoning Offices for violations," Harkins said.

Police were called out late Saturday night to a party on Gable Court after reports of large crowds in the street and loud music as people left, according to Harkins.

Things took a serious turn when a 17-year-old tried to start a fight and refused to comply with an officer's orders. The crowd began to surround the officer, prompting all available officers to the scene and a request for assistance from neighboring police forces.

The teen was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction and released to his parent, according to Harkins.

Homeowner Gerald Brown was charged with maintaining a nuisance.

Party with a price

Upwards of 250 people were at a graduation party in the early evening on Laurel Wood Court that charged a $20-25 admission fee with cars parked all over the normally quiet neighborhood, according to Harkins. A security guard had been hired.

Homeowner Tavon Miles was charged with maintaining a nuisance, a disorderly persons offense.

Attendees were also ticketed for blocking driveways and intersections and trespassing through yards on nearby Downs Avenue, the chief said.

"To be clear, there is nothing wrong with having family and friends over for a party. That is not what we encountered this day. Residents are strongly encouraged to not use their homes and backyard pools as a way of making money," Harkins said.

The chief said that his department will use whatever means possible to maintain peace in neighborhoods and will not tolerate "wild money making parties in our neighborhoods."

"These parties often go viral and attract partygoers from across the region, whose intention is to get intoxicated and cause havoc for the neighbors and for the responding police officers," Harkins said.

