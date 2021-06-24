Lakewood, NJ couple among missing in Florida building collapse

A young couple from Lakewood is among those unaccounted for in the collapse of a 12- story apartment building in Surfside, Florida, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

The young couple, a man and a woman who live in the Coventry Square section of Lakewood, were visiting family at the time of the building collapse early Thursday morning. According to the Lakewood Scoop, the couple is in their late 20s.

As of Thursday at 4 p.m., nearly 100 people were unaccounted for following the collapse at the building outside Miami.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continue to look for more. Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m. The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died. It's not clear what caused the structure to fail.

Deadly condo tower collapse in Florida A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, June 24, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photos)

(Includes material copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

