A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

John Vincentini, 62, allegedly followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on Sept. 5 and parked his vehicle in an attempt to block the driver. Vincentini confronted the driver, asked the driver why he was in his neighborhood, and asked the driver whether he knew he was in a racist neighborhood, police said.

Then, according to police, the defendant asked the driver whether he wanted him to get his rifle from his car and shoot the driver in the head.

The Amazon driver then drove away and contacted Lacey police.

"It is against the law to intimidate someone based upon their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, disability, or gender identity/expression," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. "Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated and if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Vincentini turned himself in on Oct. 5, police said. He was released on a summons pending an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

