Kingda Ka closing: seven other rides we miss at Great Adventure
For a while it was pure speculation, but it has been confirmed with the NJ101.5 news room that Kingda Ka, which debuted as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world in 2005, is closing.
You can read Dan Alexander’s article on that here.
I remember when Kingda Ka opened in the spring of 2005, I was a Great Adventure season pass holder at that point and was so excited to go on the ride.
Sure, the line was long, it’s a new coaster, that’s to be expected, but I didn’t care. My friends and I waited with total euphoric anticipation.
While the ride was short (time-wise), it felt like a cool flex to say that I had been on the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.
When I first saw the rumors that this season could have been its last, I was hoping they were nothing more than hearsay.
Even though I haven’t been to the park in years, I still love the nostalgia I get when I drive on rt 537 in Jackson and can see the peak of the coaster over the trees.
Once the closing of Kingda Ka was confirmed, it got me thinking about other rides that have gone away at good ol’ Six Flags Great Adventure.
How many of these were staples of your childhood?
And how many of them made you vomit? Take a stroll down memory lane with these rides that have come and gone.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
