Kingda Ka closing: seven other rides we miss at Great Adventure

For a while it was pure speculation, but it has been confirmed with the NJ101.5 news room that Kingda Ka, which debuted as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world in 2005, is closing.

You can read Dan Alexander’s article on that here.

I remember when Kingda Ka opened in the spring of 2005, I was a Great Adventure season pass holder at that point and was so excited to go on the ride.

Kingda Ka Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson (Six Flags Great Adventure) Kingda Ka Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson (Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

Sure, the line was long, it’s a new coaster, that’s to be expected, but I didn’t care. My friends and I waited with total euphoric anticipation.

While the ride was short (time-wise), it felt like a cool flex to say that I had been on the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.

Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

When I first saw the rumors that this season could have been its last, I was hoping they were nothing more than hearsay.

Even though I haven’t been to the park in years, I still love the nostalgia I get when I drive on rt 537 in Jackson and can see the peak of the coaster over the trees.

Coaster Rider Bird Strike AP loading...

Once the closing of Kingda Ka was confirmed, it got me thinking about other rides that have gone away at good ol’ Six Flags Great Adventure.

How many of these were staples of your childhood?

And how many of them made you vomit? Take a stroll down memory lane with these rides that have come and gone.

7 rides NJ would like to see back at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above Spectacular views from Great Adventures' Newly Refurbished Giant Wheel, both day and night. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

All about 'Medusa' at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.