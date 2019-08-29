‘King tide’ bringing high water levels to NJ through Labor Day

A spike in local flooding through Monday in New Jersey serves as a glimpse into a future impacted by sea-level rise from climate change.

The 2019 Labor Day Weekend happens to coincide with "king tides," abnormally high water levels brought on by the perfect alignment of a new moon, the earth and the sun.

The predictable events, which resulted in higher-than-usual tides starting earlier this week, can bring water levels about a foot above the highest tides typically recorded.

More visible on the bay side of New Jersey's coastal communities, spots vulnerable to nuisance flooding will likely deal with the problem more than once over the next couple days. King tides should not present a safety issue but may affect one's commute on roadways close to tidal waters.

King tides affect both high and low tides. Check here for tide times in your area.

Experts on the matter view "today's king tides" as "tomorrow's everyday tides."

"We like to think of the king tide event as a look at the future," said Lisa Auermiller, assistant manager at the Rutgers-administered Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve. "The tide you're seeing — we can relate that amount of water to what a foot of future sea-level rise will look like along the shore."

Giving residents the chance to become citizen scientists, a Capture the King Tide effort on Facebook is crowdsourcing photos of extremely high tides. Event hashtags are #BeTheEyesOnTheRise and #CaptureTheKingTide.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.