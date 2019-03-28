Kind teens called heroes for making NJ boy’s day at park extra special

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Superheroes don't just spend time at the Hall of Justice or Avengers Tower.

Township police say they are looking for the teenage boys who took it upon themselves on Tuesday to help a 5-year-old boy who has high functioning autism and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder celebrate his birthday at the Skate Park.

The boy's mom told police that he was using his scooter and the older boys went out of their way to include him. They sang "Happy Birthday" and taught him how to use a mini-skateboard, according to the mother.

"These kids showed the care and compassion of superheroes. We want to throw them a little pizza party to recognize their superhero status," the department wrote on Twitter.

The boy's mother, identified as Kristen Braconi by the Patch of South Brunswick , said her son Carter was nervous but overcame his fears to enjoy his time with the boys.

Braconi said she doesn't like to tell people that Carter is on the autism spectrum so that he isn't treated differently. She said she was hoping some kids might be at the park so that he could interact.

When Carter fell off the skateboard, one of the boys picked him up and continued to help him learn.

She said the boy hasn't stopped watching the video she took or talking about his day at the park. Carter's demeanor has also changed and he seems to have developed some confidence and is more comfortable with others at the park, she said.

Police asked anyone who can identify the group of boys to call 732-329-4646.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

