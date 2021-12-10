See this terrifying ‘Killer Christmas’ at a Manalapan, NJ house

MANALAPAN — "Nightmare before Christmas" has nothing on this house in Monmouth County.

A Heather Drive home has been sparking social media buzz this month, with a self-billed "Killer Christmas" display in Manalapan, not far off of Route 9.

Among the Halloween-style props repurposed for Yule-tide decor are a giant skeleton Santa, creepy elves, a Mrs. Claus with a reindeer vendetta and a brain-eating Bumble, among others.

There is also a Krampus — the mythical half-man, half-goat — tending to a would-be misbehaving child in a cage.

It's bound to be a polarizing display, prompting joy among those who appreciate its unconventional nature.

For those who like their Christmas elves less like "Chucky" — it might be one to skip on the family tour of neighborhood decorations.

Scroll to see more, with photos courtesy Sandra Lauren Photography.

NJ Killer Christmas house (courtesy Sandra Lauren Photography)

