Free holiday light show in Hazlet, NJ a must-see for Disney fans

HAZLET — If you're a fan of Disney, you might want to take a trip to 21 Meredith Way in Hazlet.

That's where people can find a Disney-themed holiday light show on the front lawn of a residential home. The show has been created and programmed by 18-year-old Ryan Basile, a Monmouth University student who loves Christmas and is crazy about all things Disney.

Disney-themed holiday light show in Hazlet, NJ. Photo Credit: Ryan Basile

Basile said while his family has been doing light shows for years, this is the first year they decided to do house projections.

"We are a big Disney family," said Basile.

The main inspiration for this year's show comes from standing in front of Cinderella's Castle in Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Basile said there's a certain magical feeling you get and he wanted to recreate that feeling for everyone here in New Jersey.

Disney-themed holiday light show in Hazlet, NJ. Photo Credit: Ryan Basile

Basile even has Tinkerbell flying in front of the house, which might make Disney fans feel like they are standing in front of the castle itself.

In fact, this Hazlet light show is modeled after "Happily Ever After," the castle light show that was retired this year after running for four years at Magic Kingdom.

"Deep down, Disney fans will truly appreciate our show because it holds a lot of memories in Disney hearts," said Basile.

Disney-themed holiday light show in Hazlet, NJ. Photo Credit: Ryan Basile

The display features music from Disney classics such as, "Frozen," "Moana," "Peter Pan," "The Little Mermaid" and more, mixed in with other Christmas music.

The Disney-themed light show isn't the only thing people can check out. Basile also has dozens of Christmas-themed decorations up, as well as a massive display of about 500,000 lights which can be seen as soon as people enter the block.

Disney-themed light show in Hazlet, NJ. Photo Credit: Ryan Basile

The newest addition to the decorations this year is a 20-foot penguin that is on a hill. There is also a blue and white theme on one side of the house which Basile said has been a huge hit too.

The Basile family has been collecting decorations and lights for years and every year, Ryan keeps adding more.

"My dad teases me how I'm going to have enough room on the lawn for it all, but I don't even pay attention to that because I just keep adding. All I want to do is add," he laughed.

Basile said he started to work on his display in September, with the help of his dad.

"On Dec. 26, I'll already be looking for ideas for next year," said Basile.

The 20-ft penguin is the newest addition to Hazlet holiday light show. Photo Credit: Ryan Basile

The 20-minute Disney-themed light show runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. That's when people can see the projections, Tinkerbell flying and relive "Happily Ever After." The Disney-themed light show runs until the first week of January. The show is free to the public.

Additionally, the Christmas-themed lights go on at 5 p.m. each night and run until 10 p.m.

Disney-themed holiday light show in Hazlet, NJ. Photo Credit: Ryan Basile

Check out Ryan's Disney light show below:

https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F8Cl6UEYm0cs&data=04%7C01%7Cnewsjerz%40nj1015.com%7C49da80ecd3874a61699e08d9b5aeb487%7Ca473edd8ba254f04a0a8e8ad25c19632%7C0%7C0%7C637740585385359372%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=yCxXpR3AQfWf9SGmz%2BDdEquvI1NgDyn7TsMKSHVUQsk%3D&reserved=0

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights (so far) Between now and Dec. 12, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. If you think your holiday display has these beat, submit your photo here.