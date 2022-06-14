Kill this bug immediately if you see it anywhere in NJ

Enough already.

The invasion of the spotted lantern fly is out-of-control. I'm seeing them everywhere.

The video is from the mini excursion the bugs did performing reconnaissance on our back deck.

These invasive pests are known to cause havoc in your yard and garden and can cause extensive damage to plants and trees.

My home county is one of the counties under a so-called "quarantine" to do your best to squash the pests and scrape their eggs. Of course, I also believe in "better living through chemicals" whenever possible, so we've stepped up the spraying in our yard to minimize the entire bug population.

Here's what the quarantine essentially means:

People and businesses travelling in and out of these counties (Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem, Somerset, and Warren) should inspect vehicles for hitchhiking SLF and inspect outdoor items such as packing bins, firewood, paving stones, lawn equipment, etc. for egg masses (see checklist (PDF)). Quarantine compliance will reduce the spread of SLF to new areas and counties thereby protecting New Jersey resources including forests and agriculture. - njaes.rutgers.edu

The bug is native to China, India, and Vietnam and was first spotted in PA in 2014. Reportedly it first came to the US in a shipment of cut stone in 2012.

Whatever the history or the source, it's not a welcome guest. Kill 'em if you see 'em!

Hopefully, you won't find these critters on these trails.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

​​

