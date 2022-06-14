Kill this bug immediately if you see it anywhere in NJ
Enough already.
The invasion of the spotted lantern fly is out-of-control. I'm seeing them everywhere.
The video is from the mini excursion the bugs did performing reconnaissance on our back deck.
These invasive pests are known to cause havoc in your yard and garden and can cause extensive damage to plants and trees.
My home county is one of the counties under a so-called "quarantine" to do your best to squash the pests and scrape their eggs. Of course, I also believe in "better living through chemicals" whenever possible, so we've stepped up the spraying in our yard to minimize the entire bug population.
Here's what the quarantine essentially means:
People and businesses travelling in and out of these counties (Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem, Somerset, and Warren) should inspect vehicles for hitchhiking SLF and inspect outdoor items such as packing bins, firewood, paving stones, lawn equipment, etc. for egg masses (see checklist (PDF)). Quarantine compliance will reduce the spread of SLF to new areas and counties thereby protecting New Jersey resources including forests and agriculture. - njaes.rutgers.edu
The bug is native to China, India, and Vietnam and was first spotted in PA in 2014. Reportedly it first came to the US in a shipment of cut stone in 2012.
Whatever the history or the source, it's not a welcome guest. Kill 'em if you see 'em!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
