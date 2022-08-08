STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many Spotted Lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds.

Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly, but they are also snaring birds.

The Raptor Trust posted an alert on Facebook, saying, "The number of birds tragically caught in glue tape traps set out for Spotted Lanternfly remediation grows daily."

More than 60 birds have been caught in glue traps or sticky tape already this year. Of that number, only 15 have recovered and been released back into the wild. More than 20 of the birds have died.

In one photo released by the Raptor Trust, an entire family of nuthatch birds were caught. The group says the "unintended consequences of this method of remediation far outweigh its effectiveness."

In addition to birds, helpful insects are also getting trapped. This includes honeybees and praying mantis.

Fortunately, there are alternatives.

A so-called "circle trap" can be purchased or made at home. A video on how to make it can be found here.

Sticky tape can be effective, and made safe, as long as you put up a mesh barrier.

The Lancaster County, PA, Conservation District produced a helpful video to show the best way to do this to keep both helpful insects, birds, and other small animals safe.

Spotted Lanternflies have matured beyond the nymph stage, grown wings and have begun swarming trees and crops in New Jersey.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

