‘Kidnapping, murder, rape:’ The 9 most wanted in Ocean County, NJ

Have you seen these Ocean County fugitives?

Some are wanted for kidnapping, sexual assault, heroin distribution and first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives, please contact the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, call 732-929-2050 or a local police department.

Juan A. Manzano

JUAN A. MANZANO

Last known address in Saint Joseph, Missouri. He is wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Neetu Rani

NEETU RANI

Last known address in Toms River. She is wanted on a charge of kidnapping.

Artemio Gayton

ARTEMIO GAYTON

Last known address in Manchester. He is wanted on charges of distribution of heroin.

Blas Rosas

BLAS ROSAS

Last known address in Lakewood. He is wanted for failing to appear at sentencing. Original charges are aggravated assault and possession of a handgun.

Marciano J. Sanchez

MARCIANO J. SANCHEZ

Last known address in Queens. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities say to use extreme caution because he is considered a violent offender with prior weapons and assault charges.

Edgardo Timoteo Amador-Sorto

EDGARDO TIMOTEO AMADOR-SORTO

Last known address in Manahawkin. He is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault; endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated sexual assault by guardian. Officials say to use extreme caution because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Donovan W. Lewis

DONOVAN W. LEWIS

Last known address in Brick. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

Abel Avila Mejia

ABEL AVILA MEJIA

Last known address in Toms River. He is wanted on charges of sexual assault, which was reported in Dover. The suspect may be working as a cook. He was last seen in the Ocean County area.

Amado Rosales

AMADO ROSALES

Last known address in Lakewood. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder; possession of a weapon and unlawful purpose; and terroristic threats. Officials say to use extreme caution because he is known to be violent and carry a knife. He is considered armed and dangerous and may attempt to elude, authorities caution.