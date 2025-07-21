Much like the Jackson 5, the popular fried chicken chain, KFC, wants you back.

Now entering its “comeback era,” the restaurant just announced a deal that could get you a free bucket of fried chicken.

“If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S.

How to get free food from KFC

Here’s how they described the promotion in their statement:

As fierce competition continues in the fried chicken wars, KFC — with 75 years of fried chicken legacy — is entering its comeback era and making KFC impossible to resist.

Today, it issues a bold come back call to fried chicken fans with a “Free Bucket On Us” digital offer, available on KFC.com and the KFC app — and the brand is making a simple request: try our chicken, tell us what you think and help co-create this comeback.

Free Bucket on Us

Customers can choose between a free eight piece bucket of chicken or tenders with a $15 or more order online or on the KFC app.

Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through KFC Rewards account with $15+ online purchase (before taxes, tips & fees).

Offer must be redeemed prior to checkout. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers.

No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per account.

With over 50 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in the Garden State, there’s likely to be one near you where you can redeem this offer.

After all these years, they’re still using the iconic blend of 11 herbs and spices.

As always, they promise to be finger lickin’ good!

