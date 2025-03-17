Keyport, NJ man pleads guilty to taking lewd photo of young relative

KEYPORT — A Bayshore man admitted to taking a sexually explicit picture of a younger relative while they were sleeping, and sharing it on social media.

Ricardo Negron, 43, pleaded guilty on March 12 to first-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse materials and second-degree child endangerment via sexual conduct.

Negron is facing a prison sentence of up to 14 years in prison. He will be subject to parole supervision for life and will be required to register under Megan’s Law once released. His sentencing is scheduled for June 27.

