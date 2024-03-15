Key ruling on support animals — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

TRENTON — New Jersey legislative leaders hit the brakes Thursday on a fast-moving bill that would have overhauled the state's open records law, following an outpouring of opposition from civil rights groups, unions and others.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Paul Sarlo, both Democrats, said they will work on amending the proposed legislation that came before committees earlier this week.

While advocates who opposed the measure cheered the news, the legislation isn't dead and just what the amendments are is not yet clear.

New Jersey may create a whole new batch of criminals.

A proposed law moving through the New Jersey Statehouse would criminalize the act of sending someone a nude photo, if the material is unwanted and unsolicited.

The bipartisan measure is playing catch-up with evolving technology. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris, said her bill treats these lewd electronic messages the same as flashing or streaking.

In a landmark ruling from the New Jersey Supreme Court, justices have unanimously supported the use of emotional support animals in the garden state.

The court ruled general pet policies enacted by condo, apartment and homeowner associations do not apply to support animals because they are different from pets.

The mystery of several small planes flying over South Jersey has seemingly been solved.

The Cape May Sheriff's Office said it received many calls about several small planes following each other in a pattern between Cape May Airport and the Ocean View section of Dennis Township.

"There is no need for concern," the Sheriff's Office said online.

A 55-year-old married teacher from Rockaway, already accused of molesting a student, has now been charged with sexually assaulting a different teen victim.

Kurt Zimmermann was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

