Mystery in New Jersey skies: Circling planes raise alarm
✈️ Planes have been circling Cape May County since Tuesday
✈️ The FAA said it's part of an ongoing study
✈️ 8 planes are involved
The mystery of several small planes flying over South Jersey has seemingly been solved.
The Cape May Sheriff's Office said it received many calls about several small planes following each other in a pattern between Cape May Airport and the Ocean View section of Dennis Township.
It is part of an FAA study of new airport lighting.
"There is no need for concern," the Sheriff's Office said online.
Eight aircraft are participating in the research, FAA spokesman Steven Kulm told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.
ALSO READ:Helicopter makes emergency landing at NJ high school
Lighting intensity test
Researchers at the FAA Technical Center in Atlantic City are conducting flight tests for new signage that could be used to identify runway closures, Kulm said. Testing began Tuesday at Cape May Wildwood Airport and will continue through the end of the week.
The study began in 2019 to determine the best intensity for the illuminated X placed at the end of a runway to signify it is closed.
Some of the work on the project took place at the Joint Base Dix-MacGuire-Lakehurst.
