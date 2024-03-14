Helicopter makes emergency landing at NJ high school

MIDDLETOWN — A helicopter made an emergency landing in back of a Monmouth County high school on Thursday morning.

Middletown police spokesman Paul Bailey told New Jersey 101.5 that a warning indicator light went on, forcing the chopper to land in a field at Middletown High School North.

There were no children in the field or outdoors at the time of the landing. Bailey said only the pilot was on board the helicopter.

Bailey did not know what type of helicopter it was or its destination.

According to the district calendar, students in 9th, 10th and 12th grades were on a delayed opening Thursday.

Bob Williams and Dan Zarrow contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

