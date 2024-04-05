❗ Police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen classic car

State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a rare classic car that was stolen from a locked garage in Dennis Township, Cape May County.

Investigators say the car was likely stolen between 11:00 p.m. on March 15 and 6:00 a.m. on March 16.

1966 Mercury Comet stolen from Dennis Township, NJ

The owner of the car said on Facebook he believes the thieves broke into his garage "with some kind of universal remote" and then pushed the car down the long driveway "because its so loud we would have heard it."

1966 Mercury Comet stolen from Dennis Township, NJ

The garage was located on Fidler Road in Dennis Township.

If you see the vehicle or know anything about the theft, you are urged to contact State Police Troop "A" Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

1966 Mercury Comet stolen from Dennis Township, NJ

History of the Mercury Comet

According to Autoweek, the Mercury Comet was produced first as a compact car and then as an intermediate car from 1960–1969 and again from 1971–1977.

To tap into the excitement of the space race of the early 1960's, Mercury introduced two car models: The Comet and the Mercury Meteor.

1966 Mercury Comet stolen from Dennis Township, NJ

There were several trim models available, including both a hard top and soft top convertible.

The vehicle stolen in Cape May County was a 'Cyclone.' Fewer than 14,000 of these two-door muscle cars were made in 1966.

1966 Mercury Comet stolen from Dennis Township, NJ

