Wanted in NJ: Retired officer accused of paying for sex with teen victim is a fugitive

A retired corrections officer accused of paying two convicted human traffickers to have sex with a 14-year-old girl has become a fugitive, after failing to appear at his own criminal trial.

Kurt Young was arrested in 2020, along with Atlantic City resident Derek Ross and Tiffany Davis, of Egg Harbor Township.

State Police had recovered the 14-year-old victim, who was being trafficked and sexually abused by Ross and Davis.

Prosecutors said that Young allegedly paid for the duo to bring the young teen to his Cape May County house in Dennis Township, for sex.

On Oct. 20, 2020, a state grand jury indicted all three for human trafficking-related charges.

Ultimately, Ross and Davis both pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking (1st degree) and second-degree facilitating human trafficking.

In August and November 2023, respectively, Ross was sentenced to 20 years in state prison and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine — while Davis was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

In September, Young was due to be tried on his charges, including first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, second-degree counts of engaging in prostitution with a child and sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The 56-year-old Young failed to appear during jury selection and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Young was urged to contact 1-877-WANTED-2. A cash reward was being offered by the U.S. Marshals for any information leading directly to his arrest.

“The investigation and prosecution of human trafficking is a priority mission, as this crime leaves a devastating impact on its victims, which are often the most vulnerable members of our community,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written release on Tuesday.

He added, “We urge people to call our confidential hotline 855-END-NJ-HT if they are being victimized, or see someone who they suspect is being exploited in this manner.”

