I understand that we have to evolve as a society, especially when it comes to technology.

Heck, there’s a reason that we’re driving cars and not still traveling by horse and carriage.

But some car “improvements” or “features” make me scratch my head more than anything. One example came up this week with a friend of mine.

My coworker went out to start her car before leaving for work. After it started running, she put her key fob in her jacket pocket and went back inside her home to gather her things for the day.

Thinking nothing of it, while inside she put on a different jacket, forgetting that her keys were in her pocket and not her bag.

She’s a busy woman, we can’t really blame her for the simple mistake.

She proceeded to go out the door, and since her car was already running, it started driving without an issue.

No bells or whistles went off to notify her that the key was not in the car with her.

How is that possible?

She was able to get in the car and make her commute in, all the way from Freehold to Ewing. This means she drove over 30 miles to work without the key in the car.

Does this not seem crazy to anyone else?

Once she parked her car and made it into the office, she realized she didn’t have her keys and went into go-mode. Since I live less than 10 minutes away from her, I was able to get her keys on my way into the office. Phew!

Luckily, it all worked out, but I couldn’t believe that there would be a feature on a car that would let the driver go so far away from the key fob, potentially stranding them once they turn the vehicle off.

Thankfully, she didn’t make any stops on her way to work, or she would have been stuck at a random store or gas station.

I don’t care if it makes me sound like a curmudgeon; some of this newfangled car technology isn’t worth it.

Oh, and while I’m at it, get off my lawn.

