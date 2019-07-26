Kevin Smith adds Asbury Park date to ‘Jay & Silent Bob Roadshow’

When New Jersey director, writer, actor, and producer, Kevin Smith released the trailer for his new film, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, he also announced a roadshow that would feature a screening of the movie followed by a Q&A with Smith and co-star Jason Mewes. Conspicuously absent from the schedule was a stop in New Jersey.

Well, that has changed. According to the Asbury Park Boardwalk, the duo will bring their roadshow to the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster. Check out the other dates on the tour by clicking here.

