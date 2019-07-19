Kevin Smith’s ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ are coming back

New Jersey’s own auteur, Kevin Smith, is bringing back Jay and Silent Bob in a new movie, called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Many of the familiar actors from the Kevin Smith universe are back, including Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Joey Lauren Adams. Of course, Jason Mewes is reprising his role as Jay, while Kevin Smith is back as Jay’s hetero life mate, Silent Bob. The film also features Smith’s real life daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, a Red Bank native.

The plot of the film is Jay and Silent Bob’s attempt to prevent a reboot of the fictional film, Bluntman and Chronic; another major plot line involves Jay finding out he had fathered a child. Oh, and they smoke pot... a LOT of pot. Smith’s other films have strong New Jersey ties, including his debut, Clerks, as well as Dogma, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, the film that is credited with introducing Chronic and Bluntman (as a comic book). Smith and Mewes have scheduled screenings of the film that include a Q&A afterward, but there is NOT a New Jersey stop.

You can watch the new trailer here, but be advised, there is profanity in the clip; a LOT of profanity.

