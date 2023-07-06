Keep ‘gun bearing freaks’ in Philly – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Keep 'gun bearing freaks' in Philly and out of New Jersey

Camden County's top elected officials had harsh words and a warning following the July 4th mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. spoke after the shootings that claimed the lives of five people.

"We just wanna send a clear message to the thugs and criminals and gun bearing freaks over in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness. We don't want you here. Stay out of Camden. Stay out of Camden County. Stay out of New Jersey," Capelli said.

⬛ US gives go-ahead for NJ offshore wind farm to start construction

ATLANTIC CITY — The federal government gave the go-ahead Wednesday for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm to begin construction, clearing the way for the first of at least three — and likely many more — such projects in a state trying to become the East Coast leader in wind energy.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management approved a construction and operations plan for Ocean Wind I, a wind farm to be built by Danish wind energy company Orsted between 13 and 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City. The wind farm would power 500,000 homes.

⬛ NJ high school student fatally shot two weeks after graduation

EAST ORANGE — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old who just graduated high school.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said Nicholas Edwards, 18, of East Orange was shot early Monday evening and taken to CareWell Medical Center in East Orange around 6:55 p.m. where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 Edwards was shot in the head. He lost consciousness while trying to drive away and crashed the sedan he was driving into a parked vehicle.

⬛ IRS has $42M in old tax refunds for NJ residents — is some yours?

Time is running out for New Jersey residents who have not yet claimed their tax refunds for the year 2019.

The Internal Revenue Service estimates that almost $1.5 billion in refunds remain unclaimed nationwide — including more than $42 million in New Jersey — because people have not yet filed their 2019 tax returns.

The deadline for residents to get their hands on these expiring refunds is July 17, the IRS says.

"Many people may have overlooked filing a 2019 tax return due to the pandemic," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. "We don't want people to miss their window to receive their refunds. We encourage people to check their records and act quickly before the deadline."

⬛ Thief steals NJ dad's car with child inside, reports say

IRVINGTON — A father was dismayed to see his car stolen with his child still inside the vehicle Wednesday, according to reports.

Ring camera footage showed the theft on Elmwood Avenue around 8 a.m., ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Dwayne King had just put on his 7-year-old son Jayden's seatbelt and went to put a recycling container back behind his home. In just a moment, the black Mercedes was taken from the driveway.

Video appeared to show a Black male suspect wearing a white sleeveless shirt and black shorts getting out of a blue sedan before the theft. He then ran over and jumped in the SUV with the child still in the backseat.

