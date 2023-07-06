Keep ‘gun bearing freaks’ in Philly and out of New Jersey

🔺 Area in shock after mass shooting in Philly neighborhood

🔺Commissioner warns 'gun thugs' to stay out of Camden

🔺New possible motive for alleged shooter

Camden County's top elected officials had harsh words and a warning following the July 4th mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. spoke after the shootings that claimed the lives of five people.

"We just wanna send a clear message to the thugs and criminals and gun bearing freaks over in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness. We don't want you here. Stay out of Camden. Stay out of Camden County. Stay out of New Jersey," Capelli said.

attachment-Stay out of Camden. Stay out of New Jersey. Keep your barbaric behavior in Philadelphia on this side of the river. loading...

The Camden Democrat says the guns confiscated on the streets of Camden "usually come from across the river in Philadelphia or Pennsylvania."

Capelli then praised Camden Police and the Camden County prosecutor. He warned, "Keep your barbaric behavior in Philadelphia on (your) side of the river."

If you come to Camden, he said, "We prosecute you and we put you in jail."

To all you, thugs and criminals in Philadelphia, thinking that your lawlessness can be spread elsewhere, stay at home. Stay out of Camden County. - Louis Capelli, Camden County Commissioner Director

Shooting Motive?

The attack in a Philadelphia neighborhood has shaken the region for its brutality, but also for its seeming randomness.

Philadelphia Shooting AP loading...

Suspect Kimbrady Carriker, police say, walked through the neighborhood pulling the trigger of an AR-style rifle. Five people were killed. Two more were wounded.

CNN is reporting that Carriker admitted the shootings, and told police he did it to clean up the neighborhood.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said at a news conference Wednesday that Carriker had been showing "abnormal behavior for quite a while."

Philadelphia Shooting AP loading...

Investigators are looking into social media posts by the suspect that showed support for second amendment groups and former President Donald Trump. In those posts, CNN says, he bemoaned "the loss of freedoms."

The social media posts have since been deleted.

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, an appeals court allowed NJ to enforce most of the law while the case proceeds - but not carry bans on private property by default, in vehicles and on film sets.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022 New Jersey 101.5 examined Department of Treasury data to see which municipalities saw an average drop in property taxes last year. Here are the Top 20 average tax cuts followed by the rest.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom