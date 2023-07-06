Keep ‘gun bearing freaks’ in Philly and out of New Jersey
🔺 Area in shock after mass shooting in Philly neighborhood
🔺Commissioner warns 'gun thugs' to stay out of Camden
🔺New possible motive for alleged shooter
Camden County's top elected officials had harsh words and a warning following the July 4th mass shooting in Philadelphia.
Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. spoke after the shootings that claimed the lives of five people.
"We just wanna send a clear message to the thugs and criminals and gun bearing freaks over in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness. We don't want you here. Stay out of Camden. Stay out of Camden County. Stay out of New Jersey," Capelli said.
The Camden Democrat says the guns confiscated on the streets of Camden "usually come from across the river in Philadelphia or Pennsylvania."
Capelli then praised Camden Police and the Camden County prosecutor. He warned, "Keep your barbaric behavior in Philadelphia on (your) side of the river."
If you come to Camden, he said, "We prosecute you and we put you in jail."
To all you, thugs and criminals in Philadelphia, thinking that your lawlessness can be spread elsewhere, stay at home. Stay out of Camden County. - Louis Capelli, Camden County Commissioner Director
Shooting Motive?
The attack in a Philadelphia neighborhood has shaken the region for its brutality, but also for its seeming randomness.
Suspect Kimbrady Carriker, police say, walked through the neighborhood pulling the trigger of an AR-style rifle. Five people were killed. Two more were wounded.
CNN is reporting that Carriker admitted the shootings, and told police he did it to clean up the neighborhood.
Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said at a news conference Wednesday that Carriker had been showing "abnormal behavior for quite a while."
Investigators are looking into social media posts by the suspect that showed support for second amendment groups and former President Donald Trump. In those posts, CNN says, he bemoaned "the loss of freedoms."
The social media posts have since been deleted.
