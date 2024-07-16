10 places in NJ with the best chicken, beef, lamb or veggie kebabs

🍢 Kebabs make for a great summer dinner on the grill

Beef, chicken, shrimp, vegetable..even fruit. Kebabs make a quick and easy summer meal. Just skew the meat with onions, peppers, and other fresh veggies, and pop them on the grill.

For those who don’t like to grill or don’t have the grilling technique down, some restaurants in the Garden State cater to kebabs.

These are 10 of the best and most unique kabob places in New Jersey

337 N Main St, Manville

Sahara is a Mediterranean restaurant with vegan dishes. For kebabs, try the chicken (cubes of marinated chicken breast charbroiled on skewers), Adana (hand-diced lamb flavored with fresh red bell peppers, gently spiced with paprika and grilled on skewers, and Shish (cubes of marinated lamb char-broiled on skewers), all served with rice and burgol.

986 Easton Ave, Somerset

There are 15 types of kebabs on the menu at the Flame Kabob. Some popular dishes to try are Chicken Tikka (chunks of chicken breast marinated in fresh homemade spices, broasted over a charcoal grill), Charcoal Grill Fish (two pieces of whiting fish marinated in homemade spices), Falafel with Kabuli (6 pieces of seasoned ground falafel served with salad), and Chicken Tandoori (leg or breast of chicken marinated with homemade spices and cooked in a tandoori oven).

200 Buckelew Ave, Jamesburg

This family-owned restaurant serves Halal food, grill and BBQ. At Jersey Kabob Platters and Grill, customers can delight in a variety of dishes such as chicken and lamb tikka, beef kofta kebab, and more.

Most popular kebabs include Chicken Tikka (chunks of chicken breast marinated in homemade spices, Lamb Tikka (chunks of lamb marinated in homemade spices), and Beef Kofta ground beef marinated in homemade spices). There are other flavors of kabobs too, all grilled, and served with Afghani rice.

119 Morris St, Morristown

With over 20 varieties of kebabs available, there’s one to satisfy anyone’s tastebuds. All kabobs are grilled over an open fire. They are served over white rice, yellow rice, 12 inch round naan, or a full salad.

Customers can add carrots, raisins, orange or cherry-flavored rice to the kebab dishes.

Popular kebab dishes include chicken, beef, lamb, vegetable, salmon, and shrimp. Try the Beef Chapli (seasoned ground beef mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, and special dried hot peppers in the shape of a patty), Chicken Tandoori (half-marinated chicken in tandoori sauce, cooked over an open flame), Chef Combination (skewers of one tikka kabob, one lamb kebab, one kufta kebab, and one chicken kebab), Signature Kabob (skewers of beef and chicken kabobs), Jumbo Shrimp (marinated with lemon saffron, olive oil and garlic), and Veggie kabob (grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, tomato, and eggplant).

66 Park Ave, Rutherford

23 Godwin Avenue, Ridgewood

657 Palisade Avenue, Cliffwood Park

With three locations, Kabob on the Cliff is known for its Persian cuisine and kabobs. All kabobs are served with basmati rice or salad. Try any one of their 12 kabobs including Kabob Koobideh (a grilled mixture of chopped lamb, beef, and onions), lamb, beef, chicken, salmon, shrimp, and Jujeh (marinated and grilled pieces of Cornish hen).

468 Renaissance Road, North Brunswick

There are 15 varieties of kabobs at African Kabob and Grill. The chicken tikka kabob is boneless chicken marinated in spices. Try the T-Bone steak kabob (seasoned lightly with herbs and spices), salmon, and shrimp kabobs. The Family Kabob features chicken tikka, Mediterranean lamb tikka, and beef served with a 4-piece naan. The Chicken Chapli is a ground chicken patty kabob seasoned with hot peppers, tomatoes, onions, and spices.

150 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township

Jersey Kebab may be new to South Jersey, but they have been specializing in Mediterranean cuisine since 1987 in Turkey.

All shish kebabs are served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and their “famous” tzatziki sauce.

Their chicken shish kebab, for example, includes cubed cutlets of lean chicken breast with Mediterranean seasonings cooked on a barbecue grill and served on classic pita bread or tortilla wrap.

There are also lamb and beef shish kebabs to choose from, as well.

1991 NJ-27, Franklin Township

There is a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian kabab dishes. For vegetarians, try the Beet Root Ke Kabab (pan grilled spiced patties of beet root), or the Aiwaini Paneer Tikka (grilled Indian cheese and bell peppers).

For non-vegetarians, sample the Fish Tikka (Tandoor grilled Mahi Mahi marinated with sharp mustard accents) or Chicken Barra Kabab (creamy and spicy bone-in chunks of chicken cooked in a clay oven).

124 NJ-10, Randolph

Kabab Paradise is a family-owned and operated restaurant. There are two other locations in Teaneck and Lake Hiawatha. The menu offers a wide selection of dishes from Afghanistan, as well as American fare, including halal burgers, and yes, kababs.

There is a chicken breast kabab that has boneless chunks of chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs and spices. The beef tikka kabab is the same as the chicken, except it’s chunks of tender beef. The chapli kabab is ground beef kabab marinated with cilantro, scallions, and other spices. The salmon kabab has grilled salmon marinated with fresh dill, capers, and other spices.

Choose rice, salad, or french fries as a side.

231 South Avenue E, Westfield

There are 13 kabab variety dishes to choose from at Famous Kabab Cuisine. These include three chicken kababs, five lamb, three beef, and two seafood. Try the tilapia kabab (marinated in fresh herbs, spices, and grilled), the beef kofta (ground beef mixed with fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices), the lamb chapli (grilled ground lamb, mixed vegetables, herbs, and spices), and the chicken tikka kabab (boneless chunks of chicken marinated in fresh herbs and spices). There is also a mixed kabab platter that includes three types of kababs: lamb, chicken, and beef with a choice of rice, naan, salad, and sauces.

All kababs are served with salad, fresh tandoori naan, and a choice or brown rice, white rice or Zamarud Palow Qabuli Palow--brown rice topped with cooked carrots and raisins.

Kebabs are a different kind of cuisine to enjoy, and New Jersey has a bunch of places to sample them.

