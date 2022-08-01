Kayaker drowns in Raritan Bay off Keyport, NJ

KEYPORT — A 64-year-old man was found drowned in Raritan Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Keyport police said they received a 911 call about Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, and another person who became distressed around 1:35 p.m. The other individual was able to get out and said Melendez was still in the water.

A member of the Monmouth County Dive Team located Melendez and Keyport Fire Department pulled him out of the water.

Melendez later died at Bayshore Medical Center.

It was the second drowning in New Jersey on Sunday.

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his grandmother's backyard pool on McKinley Avenue late Sunday afternoon.

