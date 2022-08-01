Toddler drowns in Linden, NJ backyard pool

LINDEN — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a backyard pool at his grandmother's house.

Linden police spokesman Chrisopher Guenther said family members found the toddler in the pool on McKinley Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began administering CPR after getting him out. The boy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

The drowning is under investigation by Linden police and the Union County Homicide Task Force.

Guenther said is unclear if the boy and his mother lived at the home.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS New York the city is ready to help the family "get through this terrible time in their lives."

Another tragedy in the water

Over a dozen people have drowned at New Jersey beaches, indoor pools, lakes and rivers since April.

A 14-year-old Elizabeth boy drowned at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on July 24.

The next day a 5-year-old boy drowned in the backyard pool of a house on Hampshire Drive in Deptford.

The body of Henry Potter, 64, of Highlands, was found floating in the water off North Beach in Sea Bright Wednesday afternoon. A cause of death is still under investigation by Sea Bright police.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.