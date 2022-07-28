Man’s body found floating off Sea Bright, NJ beach

SEA BRIGHT – A 64-year-old man was found floating in the ocean off a Monmouth County beach Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Kelly told New Jersey 101.5 that the man was spotted by beachgoers in the water off North Beach on the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. First responders brought him out of the water and administered CPR.

The man was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch where he was pronounced dead. Kelly said a cause of death has not yet been determined. Sea Bright police were still investigating.

The mayor said the man was from a neighboring town but did not release his identity pending notification of family.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

All about 'Medusa' at Six Flags Great Adventure

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.