How New Jersey is this? There’s now a pork roll vodka

We’ve all heard of the “hair of the dog,” right?

After a night of drinking, to ease your hangover you have a drink after you wake up to help ease the pain.

Well what if that drink actually matched the taste of your breakfast?

3BR Distillery in Keyport, New Jersey set out to make that their mission and they succeeded.

The masterminds at 3BR (partnering with nearby Planet Bagel) created a vodka that tastes like a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich on an everything bagel.

011 PEC ON EVERYTHING was crafted to evoke the full experience of the classic sandwich. It combines distilled everything bagel seasoning, a touch of malt rye extract, and distilled pork roll.

To complete the flavor profile, lactose sugar is added to achieve the creamy texture reminiscent of melted American cheese. The result is a liqueur that delivers a rich, savory taste, perfect for New Jerseyans and curious foodies alike.

But then in true New Jersey fashion, they go ahead and swat the hive by asking:

Only one thing left to ask: Is it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

3BR, come on, we all know it’s “pork roll.”

Frankly, I’m here for the ambitious idea. Can you get any more Jersey than this? Maybe it would go well in a Bloody Mary.

Find out your yourself. You can try this tasty brew at 3BR’s tasting room located at 7 Main Street, Keyport, NJ.

Hours:

🍺 WED 6-10 p.m.

🍺 THU 6-10 p.m

🍺 FRI 6 p.m.-midnight

🍺 SAT 2 p.m.-midnight

🍺 SUN 2-9 p.m

You can check out what else 3BR Distillery has to offer here.

Cheers!

