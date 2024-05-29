NJ voters find Pro-Palestine message on the presidential ballot

✅ The Democratic sample ballot has a message by Justice for Palestine

Sample ballots sent to voters across New Jersey for the June 4 primary will find a pro-Palestinian "candidate" to vote for.

On the Democratic ballot under the heading "Choice for President" and "Delegates to the Democratic National Convention" is a choice listed as "uncommitted." In smaller print is written "Justice for Palestine, Permanent Ceasefire Now" along with the names of two delegates.

One county clerk told New Jersey 101.5 that none of her peers were involved in approving it for the ballot. Petitions for statewide offices, including slogans, are submitted to the New Jersey secretary of state. If approved they are passed onto the county clerks for inclusion on the ballots unless there is local objection.

The group has a website, uncommittednj.org, that explains their position and their demands for a ceasefire. They've also nicknamed Biden "Genocide Joe."

Using a loophole to get on the ballot

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, says that Justice for Palestine found a loophole of sorts.

They came up with a rival slate of delegates who are not going to vote for Biden and that can legally include a slogan.

"Some uncommitted delegates have been elected as a protest of Joe Biden, and his policies, particularly toward Gaza and toward Israel. And they will be sending a message that they do not agree with his policies on Gaza," Rasmussen said. "And they have figured out that this is a way to get on the ballot and make the statement that they want to make."

Rasmussen said it's not a difficult process as a low number of signatures are required to get on the ballot. Their intention is not to get votes but to send a message.

"Their specific goal is to call attention to this divisive issue to what they regard as a moral issue involving Gaza, involving Israel. They want to call attention to what they view as an unconscionable policy on the part of the Biden administration. They're looking specifically to dive right into that controversy," he said.

Rasmussen said this slate will not threaten Biden's candidacy in New Jersey or anywhere. One area to watch for a vote count is Passaic County.

"We have a lot of Muslim residents and voters, particularly in Passaic County and Congressman Pascrell's district, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if you see a strong vote coming out of that part of the state," he said.

The New Jersey Department of State did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

"Uncommitted" as it appears on the Hudson County Democratic ballot "Uncommitted" as it appears on the Hudson County Democratic ballot (Hudson County Clerk's Office) loading...

